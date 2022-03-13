LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Executive Education rallied to force overtime but the Raptors season came to an end with a 66-49 loss to Holy Redeemer in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs at the Lehighton Elementary Center.
Trailing 42-39 in the fourth quarter, the Raptors scored seven straight to take a 46-42 lead with 5:26 remaining. Not much scoring over the final five minutes of regulation and the two teams found themselves tied at 49-all.
It was all Holy Redeemer in the overtime period as the Royals scored all 17 points in the extra five minutes - aided by a trio of technical fouls incurred by Executive Education. Kobe Magee scored 23 points to lead the Raptors. Justice Choats led all scorers with 27 points who advance to play either Math, Civics & Science or York Catholic.