ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Executive Education boys basketball team took to the hardwood for their third game in two days to start the 2021 season. The Raptors improving to 2-0 with a 67-50 win.
The Raptors were paced by Jevin Muniz's 24 point performance, he added 10 rebounds for a double-double on the day. Three other Raptors finished with double figures in the winning effort.
Kobe Magee and Jalil Schneck each adding 16 points, and Moustapha Sanoh with 10 points. Magee and Sanoh also recorded double-doubles in the winning effort.