ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In its infancy, the Executive Education's football team is ready to go for the 2021 season. The team started earlier this year and doesn't have its own practice field, but they are ready to compete.
The team is led by Larry Ford, who graduated from West Virginia and played professionally in the area with the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks.
Ford knows challenges are ahead, but he is optimistic about what the team can become. This year's team doesn't have a lot of depth, but the staff likes the talent it has on the roster.
The Raptors will play their home games at Muhlenberg College this season and are set to open the season against Berks Catholic.