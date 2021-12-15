High school basketball back in action on Wednesday night, non-conference play still in action in the early going of the season. Freedom and Executive Education falling in close contests.
The Patriots hosting Spring-Ford, and these two teams would need much more than regulation to settle things. The Rams grabbing the win in triple overtime, 66-63.
A 12 point lead at the half by the Patriots was chipped away by the Rams to force OT.
Nick Ellis led the Patriots and all scorers with 28 points in the effort. Jake Kressly paced the Rams with 25 points in the win.
Elsewhere in the Lehigh Valley, Executive hosted Archbishop Ryan out of Philadelphia. The Raptors falling, 58-50 to the visitors.
The Raptors playing catch-up early, trailing by seven at the half. Kobee Magee and Jeremiah Bembry finishing in double-figures for the Raptors. Magee with 12 points and Bembry led the team with 16.
Executive falls to 1-2 on the season.