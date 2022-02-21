ALLENTOWN - In just their third year in existence, the Executive Education girls basketball program has emerged from some early struggles to qualify for a spot in the District XI Class 3A field.
"Being in districts for the first time in school history is really important to us," said senior Shaylynn Waiters. "The work's not done yet."
The Raptors finished the regular season with a 14-7 record and have won eight of their last 11. They will face another 14-7 team in Notre Dame Green Pond on Friday at Catasauqua in the quarterfinal round.
Friday's winner draws top-seeded Palmerton in the semis.