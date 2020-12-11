ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Executive Education split a home doubleheader to open the 2020-21 basketball season. The Raptors defeated Notre Dame Green Pond 84-75 in the first game, but Muhlenberg prevailed over Executive Education 72-61.
In the first game, Jevin Muniz eclipsed 1,000 career points. He finished with 33 points in the game.
The games were the first of the 2020-21 high school basketball season, which now will be paused for three weeks due to the latest COVID-19 mitigation orders from state officials.