ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Town Throwdown getting underway on Thursday, the tournament enjoying some play outdoors before the weather forced the teams inside.
Executive Education Charter Academy tipping their tournament off with a win indoors against North Hunterdon, 72-47.
The Raptors in a close one through the first half, only holding a five point lead at halftime. They would come out on fire in the second half, pulling away for the win.
Ryan Muniz and Gabe Hornberger leading the way offensively for the Raptors. Muniz finished with 22 points, Hornberger added 16 in the win.