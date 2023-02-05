ALLENTOWN - The Hoop Group held its annual Lehigh Valley High School Showcase on Sunday with a trio of contests at Parkland High School.
In the opening contest, Executive Education saw its 14-game win streak snapped with a 67-38 setback to The Patrick School. Trent Lincoln and Brandon Lee combined for 35 points for the Celtics. The Raptors (16-3) are scheduled to play at Chester Charter on Wednesday.
Archbishop Wood, one of the top Class 5A teams in the state, defeated Parkland 68-49. Nick Coval led all scorers with 20 points for the Trojans (13-8). Parkland hosts Whitehall in its final regular season game on Monday.