ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Executive Education is the newest program in the Valley, and in a short time they've already captured a District title. The Raptors looking to attain some loftier goals in 2023.
Larry Ford is the man in charge of the Raptors program, a former Division I football player, he takes that approach into his coaching.
"I base my coaching style on how I was coached at West Virginia. I try to run my program like a D1 program"
That style and approach to coaching and practices is something the players have embraced. It helps to keep everyone disciplined from the weight room to the practice field.
The Raptors boast one of the more potent offensive attacks, with Kris Cruz at quarterback and his wide receiving group. Senior Damon Young taking notice of his quarterbacks ability to play at a high level.
"Our QB Kris Cruz,he lights up. He never disappoints. Knows how to fit the ball into tight windows."
This is a group that already performed well during the offseason, handling the competition during their passing camps.
The Raptors hoping the offseason 7-on-7's and the success from last season carries over into this season. Still a program in its infancy, the players involved has aspirations to make a run to the PIAA tite game.
"Next step we trying to make it all the way to states, last round, we're trying to win everything, keep working and make it to December," senior Deshawn Shaw commented on the teams goals.
The defending District Champs open up the season against Salem High School out of New Jersey. The game is set to be played Lafayette College.