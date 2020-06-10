READING, Pa. - Today has been a day that high school athletes and coaches have been waiting for since the of the COIVD-19 pandemic "shelter in place" order was issued back in March.
Governor Tom Wolf gave the go ahead for athletics to resume in the state of Pennsylvania at all levels, so long as CDC and state health protocols are followed.
Exeter High School athletic director Tom Legath said that while there is still work to do before players can get back on the field or court, this is an exciting step forward for these athletes.