LEESPORT, Pa. - The Exeter boys volleyball squad is on to the PIAA Class 2A semifinal round for the first time after rallying to defeat previously unbeaten Dock Mennonite 3-2 in a quarterfinal match on Saturday at Schuylkill Valley High School.
After dropping the third set 28-26 to fall behind 2-1, the Eagles took the final two sets 25-21 and 15-11 to defeat the District 1 champions. Unofficially, Gaige Gabriel had more than 30 kills against the top-ranked 2A team in the state according to the PVCA.
Exeter will get another crack at Lower Dauphin who defeated District 2 champion Blue Ridge. Lower Dauphin handed the Eagles their only loss of the season with a three set win in the District 3 title game on June 1.