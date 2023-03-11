PIAA boys basketball openers hitting courts across Berks County, Exeter the lone team to advance into the second round. Berks Catholic and Fleetwood seeing their seasons cut short.
The Eagles keeping their historic season alive, knocking off Fox Chapel on their home court, 62-57.
Alex Kelsey giving the Eagles a late lead with 25 seconds left on a drive to the basket. Kelsey led the way in the win with 13 points. A fellow District III opponent awaits the Eagles in round two, Mechanicsburg.
Elsewhere in Reading, the District III-4A champions, Berks Catholic suffered an early exit to Uniontown in its PIAA opener, 81-69.
The Saints falling victim to a big third quarter run by Uniontown, giving them the lead and they never looked back.
Ryan Koch finished with a game-high 25 points for the Saints in their effort, the team-high performance for Koch put him over the 1,000 point mark for his career.
In Fleetwood, the Tigers run also coming to an end in the PIAA opening round, falling to Cardinal O'Hara, 62-50.
The Tigers leading at the end of one quarter, would trail by 11 at the half, as O'Hara would push their lead from there. Jake Karnish would help pace the Tigers with 19 points, Aiden Soumas led the way with 20.