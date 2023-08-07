READING, Pa. - The Exeter Eagles football program made quite the run in 2022, sectional champions, 12 wins and District III runner-ups. Several key members have moved on, but the program is in a good place with new talent.
Head coach Matt Bauer has done a solid job to help rebuild the Eagles football program. Leading up to last season and beyond, it's now a matter of sustaining and re-loading.
The new set of leaders includes Ryan McConnell who understands what they need to do, "Working with the young guys, making them feel like they're supposed to be there and they're gonna be a big part of this team."
Exeter will hope to replicate the season that had a year ago, making another deep run in the playoffs.