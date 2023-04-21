Berks County softball taking center stage on Friday night. Exeter and Kutztown would both cruise to wins.
The Eagles with a mercy rule win in six innings, 11-1 over Twin Valley. They are currently third in Berks I.
Bottom of the second the Eagles would blow things open with a Morgan Herb two-run home run, making it, 7-1. Haley Schwenk would launch a solo shot immediately after for the, 8-1 lead.
Exeter improves to, 7-4 overall while Twin Valley falls to, 5-5.
Elsewhere, the Cougars with a mercy rule win of their own, 12-2 in the fifth inning.
Second inning the Cougars would blow this one open, Megan Dietrich with an inside the park home run scoring two runs. That would push the lead to, 6-0 for the Cougars.
The third inning was much of the same as the Cougars rolled. Kutztown wins their eighth straight maintaining their Berks IV lead.