READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania state playoff basketball resumes tomorrow and among the local teams hitting the floor are the Exeter and Muhlenberg boys. The Muhls face a tough Imhotep Charter squad while the Eagles prepare for District 3 foe Mechanicsburg.
Exeter, fresh off their District 3 championship, not overlooking anyone - matchups are critical this time of year. Which is good news for the Eagles as they are deep and feature a rotation which offers plenty of flexibility if need be.
"Zyion (Paschall) at the guard can drive - he's got great midrange, great shot," said senior Anthony Caccese. "Teddy's (Snyder) got a three pointer, Kevin (Saenz) can do the same thing and we got some guys who can play really good defense too. So when we're coming at you from all levels like that we check every box."
The Eagles are 62-57 win over Fox Chapel in the opening round.
"Some nights we need good perimeter shooting, or better rebounding," Snyder said. "I think it helps a lot to know what we need to do, especially when we're down in the first few minutes of the game."