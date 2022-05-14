LAURELDALE, Pa. - Exeter and Twin Valley emerged victorious in a pair of BCIAA softball quarterfinal round games on Saturday at Muhlenberg High School.
In the opener, top-seeded Exeter defeated Governor Mifflin 6-1. Taylor Mentzer hit a home run for the Eagles and Morgan Herb earned the win.
Twin Valley won the second game 4-2 over Fleetwood in extra innings as junior Megan Burnett slugged a two-run home run in the top of the eighth. Freshman pitcher Erin Cromwell threw a complete game victory.
No. 2 Hamburg vs. No. 5 Brandywine Heights and No. 3 Kutztown vs. No. 6 Berks Catholic were postponed until Monday evening at Lyons Field.