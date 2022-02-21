HERSHEY, Pa. - Hershey used a big push early to take the lead and cruise to a 73-48 win over Fleetwood in the first round of the District III Class 5A boys basketball tournament at Hershey High School.
The Trojans raced to a 17-5 lead that they never relinquished and No. 4 Hershey will now host No. 12 Susquehannock, a 62-58 winner over Palmyra, on Thursday.
The No. 13 Tigers can still make their way to states but will have to battle through the consolation bracket to do so. That journey begins on Thursday when the play at Palmyra at 7 p.m.
In the bottom half of the 5A boys bracket, Exeter, the No. 10 seed got plenty of offense from Anthony Caccese and Colin Payne to move past No. 7 Milton Hershey 62-49.
The duo combined for 40 points and the Eagles opened the second half with a 7-0 lead to stretch the advantage to double digits.
Exeter will travel to No. 2 West York on Thursday in the quarterfinals and Milton Hershey will host No. 15 Big Spring in a consolation quarterfinal.