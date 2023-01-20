Berks County basketball taking center stage on Friday night, a pair of contenders picking up wins. The Exeter boys and Reading girls continuing to roll as we inch closer to postseason play.
The Eagles played host to Governor Mifflin and they'd win big over the Mustangs, 79-56.
After jumping out to a, 21-7 lead through one quarter of play the Eagles wouldn't let up. The Mustangs would try to cut into the lead in the second quarter, but to no avail.
Exeter improves to 10-4 overall, 5-2 in Berks play.
The Lady Red Knights would handle business at the Geigle over Conrad Weiser, 60-26.
Bianca Seabury and Tamyia Collier helping to pace the Red Knights offensively in the win. Seabury leading all scorers with 15, Collier adding 10 for the Red Knights.
Reading moves to within two games of Berks Catholic in the Berks I standings, sitting at 11-4, 6-2 in league play.