MERTZTOWN, Pa. - The BCIAA softball semifinals took to Lyons Field on Wednesday night. Exeter and Brandywine Heights setting up the title game on Thursday night.
The Eagles needing eight innings to pull out the win over Twin Valley, the fifth seed. They'd edge past the Raiders, 6-5 to lock up their spot in the title game.
In the other semifinal, the seventh seeded Bullets cruised to an 11-0 win over Berks Catholic.
Exeter and Brandywine Heights will play for the BCIAA title at Lyons Field on Thursday night, first pitch scheduled for 6PM.