Armstrong, Exeter, and Brandywine Heights won their PIAA playoff opening softball games on Monday. Twin Valley fell to Armstrong 10-1, Exeter defeated Pocono Mountain East 2-1, and Brandywine Heights edged Penns Valley 3-2.
Twin Valley and Armstrong were tied 1-1 after the first three innings of play. Armstron scored five runs in the fourth frame as they totaled nine unanswered runs to end the season for the Raiders.
The Eagles grabbed a 2-0 lead and held on to it as the Cardinals scored once in the bottom of the sixth, but the comeback effort fell short.
It was a back-and-forth affair between Brandywine Heights and Penns Valley. The Bullets led 1-0, but then Penns Valley grabbed a 2-1 lead before Brandywine Heights tied the game 2-2. In the fifth Brandywine Heights scored the go-ahead run.