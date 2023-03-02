HERSHEY, Pa. - The Giant Center is the home to history on the basketball court this Thursday. In the District III-5A title game, the Exeter boys basketball program captured its first ever title.
The Eagles knocking off the top-seed, Manheim Central, 67-53 in the third game of the afternoon in Hershey.
After a tie to end the first quarter, the Eagles would begin to take control in the second quarter and not look back. It would be a, 32-23 lead at the half for the Eagles.
Anthony Caccese accounted for half the Eagles points in the first half.