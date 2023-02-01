READING, Pa. - Exeter holding its National Signing Day ceremony for 23 student-athletes on Wednesday. The Blue Eagles with several Division I commits in the group.
Among those, Joseph Schlaffer and Amanda Unruh two of the Division I commits for the Blue Eagles.
Blue Eagles Signees
Andrew Bauer, Golf - Alvernia University
Anthony Caccese, Football - University of Delaware
Mary Carl, Swimming - Niagara University
William Fanning, Swimming - Binghamton University
Ashton Fasig, Track & Field - Elizabethtown College
Jaredis Flores, Softball - Eastern University
Morgan Herb, Softball - Kutztown University
Jordyn Jarrett, Lacrosse - Misericordia University
Richie Karstein, Lacrosse - Iona University
Rosie Laverty, Field Hockey - York College
Keith Lerch, Bowling - William Paterson University
Lauren Ramsey, Swimming - Marshall University
Joey Reedy, Football - Lycoming University
Mason Rotelli, Football - Eastern University
Joseph Schlaffer, Football - Penn State University
Deven Sheerin, Baseball - Mount Saint Mary's University
Matthew Skipper, Soccer - Immaculata College
Teddy Snyder, Tennis - Ursinus College
Kyle Stech, Golf - Lebanon Valley College
Libby Swoyer, Volleyball - Penn State Berks
Megan Unruh, Swimming - University of Houston
Nathan Wentling, Cross Country - Robert Morris University
Ty Yonas, Lacrosse - Virginia Military Institute
...At Exeter, The Eagles honored 23 Student-Athletes heading to the next level....
In that group several Division 1 Standouts in a wide variety of sports....
Today a celebration across their disciplines, the culmination in years of hard work......