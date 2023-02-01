Exeter signing day ceremony, 2023

READING, Pa. - Exeter holding its National Signing Day ceremony for 23 student-athletes on Wednesday. The Blue Eagles with several Division I commits in the group. 

Among those, Joseph Schlaffer and Amanda Unruh two of the Division I commits for the Blue Eagles. 

Blue Eagles Signees

Andrew Bauer, Golf - Alvernia University

Anthony Caccese, Football - University of Delaware

Mary Carl, Swimming - Niagara University

William Fanning, Swimming - Binghamton University

Ashton Fasig, Track & Field - Elizabethtown College

Jaredis Flores, Softball - Eastern University

Morgan Herb, Softball - Kutztown University

Jordyn Jarrett, Lacrosse - Misericordia University

Richie Karstein, Lacrosse - Iona University

Rosie Laverty, Field Hockey - York College

Keith Lerch, Bowling - William Paterson University

Lauren Ramsey, Swimming - Marshall University

Joey Reedy, Football - Lycoming University

Mason Rotelli, Football - Eastern University

Joseph Schlaffer, Football - Penn State University

Deven Sheerin, Baseball - Mount Saint Mary's University

Matthew Skipper, Soccer - Immaculata College

Teddy Snyder, Tennis - Ursinus College

Kyle Stech, Golf - Lebanon Valley College 

Libby Swoyer, Volleyball - Penn State Berks

Megan Unruh, Swimming - University of Houston

Nathan Wentling, Cross Country - Robert Morris University

Ty Yonas, Lacrosse - Virginia Military Institute

