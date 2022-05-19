Exeter v. Brandywine Hts. BCIAA softball title, 05.19.22

MERTZTOWN, Pa. - BCIAA softball title game taking to Lyons Field on Thursday night. Exeter rallies to claim the BCIAA title over Brandywine Heights, 4-2. 

The Bullets grabbed the early lead, 2-0 through three innings of play. The Eagles getting one run back in the following inning. 

Bottom of the fifth, Taylor Mentzer ties the game up with a RBI triple to the  deepest part of the park. Later, Mentzer would be driven home to give the Eagles the lead. 

It's Exeter's first BCIAA title since the 2016 season. 