Exeter in their first PIAA playoff, taking on Penn Trafford. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the magic wore off on Friday night. The Warriors head to Hershey with a 49-14 win.
The Eagles held an early advantage, Colin Payne hitting Joey Schlaffer for a 24-yard touchdown. Exeter with a 7-3 lead in the first quarter and it'd stay that way until the second.
Penn Trafford would begin to pull away from there, they'd jump out to a 27-7 before the half. They would continue to control the game for much of the second half en route to the win.
Exeter ends the season with their first ever District III title in program history.