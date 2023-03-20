ALTOONA, Pa. - The Exeter Township boys basketball team is heading for a PIAA Class 5A championship game following a 51-47 victory over Erie Cathedral Prep in a semifinal matchup at Altoona High School.
Exeter will play for a PIAA 5A Championship after their 51-47 Victory. Reece Garvin led @BoysExeter with 14 Points, Aidan Dauble a big 9 Off the bench. Check out @69Sports Tonight for Full Highlights and https://t.co/5uUQIzCZ2w pic.twitter.com/H9tjzcQM6Q— Sam Marcinek (@SamuelMarcinek) March 21, 2023
The Eagles ended the half on a run to take a 22-19 lead into intermission. Exeter would push the lead to 11 with four minutes remaining before the Ramblers answered with a run of their own to trim the deficit to three with 2:30 left. Alex Kelsey forced a pair of big turnovers in the final minutes and the Eagles are heading to a state title game for the first time since 1974.
Reece Garvin led the way with 14 points for Exeter who will face Imhotep Charter on Friday night at the Giant Center.