Exeter fell in its season opener to Central York on Saturday as Wilson defeated Pen Argyl as the opening week of the 2021 high school football season continued across Pennsylvania.
Central York defeated Exeter 35-28 and Wilson downed Pen Argyl 47-14 in a Colonial League clash.
Exeter and Central York were tied at 28 late in the third quarter, but Central York's defense held in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
Wilson jumped out to a big lead over Pen Argyl and cruised to the season-opening win.
In other action, Conrad Weiser lost to Cocalico 36-21.