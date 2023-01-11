READING, Pa. - Exeter's Grace Reedy is leading the way for the Eagles, while leading the county in scoring, 252 points on the season so far. Currently the Eagles sit atop Berks II.
While they're, 3-1 in league play, the Eagles are 5-6 overall on the season heading into their showdown with Berks Catholic.
That meeting with the Saints kicks off a big stretch of games for the Eagles at the midpoint this season. This is a group that is taking things one game at a time, trying to stay mentally focused and stable.
From two wins a season ago, to being in the division title hunt, the Eagles are soaring high in 2022-23.