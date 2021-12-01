READING, Pa. - The Exeter Eagles find themselves in the PIAA tournament for the first time in program history following their District title game upset.
The road doesn't get easier for the Eagles, from one top-tier running back to the next.
Penn Trafford is next up to open up PIAA play, their running also a Big Ten commit, to Wisconsin. This Eagles defense has proven to be stout against the run, and are ready for their next test.
On the practice field this week, the Eagles have not gotten caught up in the allure of December football. They are all business.