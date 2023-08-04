Section 2 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League belonged to the Exeter Eagles - unbeaten in league play, 12-1 overall with a section title and District 3-5A Silver. Exeter coming up just shy of their second straight District title.
The Eagles had a lot of losses to graduation, but the group is motivated to keep this progam building. Zack Zandier and Nate Pashley are names to watch this season as the next group aims to leave their mark.
"Their expectations are high, and they're trying to meet those expectations," said head coach Matt Bauer. "We're still trying to move our program another step forward. Our shirts this year said protect the standard - that's the standard that those groups have instilled but still they want to leave their own legacy and put their own stamp on the program."
Just the first step of WFMZ Sports preseason football coverage - with much more on these teams and much more as camp gets underway and we are three weeks from the first Big Ticket.