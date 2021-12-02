The Exeter Eagles are taking on Penn Trafford in Friday's 5A semifinals at Bald Eagle High School.
An historic, momentous season rolls along for Matt Bauer's program. His kids gave back Thursday.
Players opted to give their jerseys to teachers who've been there and supported them.
Some of these reactions are what it's all about, even the head coach himself, gifted a uniform.
For the young men, it's a gesture which goes a long way.
"We just picked a bunch of teachers that impacted our lives, that inspires us a little bit. We wanted to give them a little thank you, and a little appreciation for them," said Exeter quarterback Colin Payne.