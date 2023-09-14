READING, Pa. - Exeter and Wilson girls soccer are two teams riding high in Berks County as they squared off in Don Thomas Stadium.
Just a little over a minute into the game, the Eagles Mackenzie Mentzer hits Chayse Flood and she breaks through the defense to beat the goaltender and just like that its 1-0 for the hosts.
But that wouldn't last long - just 27 seconds later Alexa Kairia finds Briena Sheaffer who knocks it for the Bulldogs to tie things up at 1.
We would stay that way until the 25th minute when Mentzer centers it and - after the ball rebounds off the goaltender - Aubrey Ridge is there to finish it off as Exeter holds off Wilson to win a close one 2-1.