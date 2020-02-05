BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - It was National Signing Day for high school student athletes all across the country on Wednesday. Two schools holding big ceremonies were Exeter and Governor Mifflin.
Exeter had 27 student athletes sign their national letters on intent, eight of which will be going to Division one schools. At Governor Mifflin, 17 student athletes partook in the activities, four of which will be going to Division one schools.
Exeter High School:
Kelly Fetter - Alvernia University, Basketball
Sage Bolonski - Thomas Jefferson University, Softball
Averie Foster - Boston University, Track & Field
Spencer Gieringer - Alvernia University, Soccer
Owen DiGuardi - Lackawanna College, Soccer
Shawn Lee - Penn State Berks, Soccer
John Wagner - York College of Pennsylvania, Soccer
Aaliyah Linfoot - Colgate University, Field Hockey
Ella Maillie - St. Francis University, Field Hockey
Jaylin Miller - California University of Pennsylvania, Football
Alex Javier - Carnegie Mellon University, Football and Basketball
Nathan Brady - Grove City College, Football
Joshua Cupitt - Towson University, Football
Shawn Henry - West Chester University, Football
Connor Powell - Widener University, Lacrosse
Alexis Piersol - Albright College, Lacrosse
Taylor Henderson - Bloomsburg University, Lacrosse
Skylar Parsons - Gannon University, Lacrosse
Alexa Barwis - Longwood University, Lacrosse
Isabella Karstien - University of Louisville, Lacrosse
Brooke Wisniewski - Slippery Rock University, Lacrosse
Drew Kofke - Lasalle University, Volleyball
Abigail Campbell - Stony Brook University, Volleyball
Sarah Smith - Messiah College, Cross Country & Track & Field
Luke Hoffman - Juniata College, Volleyball
Reese Ganter - Juniata College, Volleyball
Tucker Ahrens - Houghton College, Cross Country & Track & Field
Governor Mifflin High School:
Noah Astheimer - Misericordia University, Soccer
Delaney Beard - Clarion University, Track & Field
Alyssa Breidegam - Delaware State University, Bowling
Dominick Hutt - Penn State Berks, Soccer
Jack Jacobs - Albright College, Soccer
Samantha Karmonick - Slippery Rock University, Field Hockey
Jocelyn King - Misericordia University, Softball
Sarah Lang - Azusa Pacific University, Acrobatics and Tumbling
Aiden McCurley - Lehigh University, Swimming
Kolbie Reeser - Bloomsburg University, Baseball
Kendall Shank - University of Delaware, Softball
Reagan Simock - DeSales University, Soccer
Hannah Stanislawczyk - St. Joseph’s University, Lacrosse
Emma Steckiel - Auburn University, Swimming
Christian Strohl - Millersville University, Golf
Kyrstalyn Super - Messiah College, Cross Country/Track
Darius Troche - Brookdale Community College, Baseball
Olivia Wenrich - East Stroudsburg University, Lacrosse