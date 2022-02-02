EXETER, Pa. - National Signing Day across the country, and for one Berks County school, 22 student-athletes signed their letters of intent.
Exeter held their annual ceremony to celebrate those going on to continue their athletic careers. A wide variety of athletes from many different sports making their commitments official.
Exeter List of Signees
Lauren Bowers - Soccer, Wilkes University
Harrison Davis - Soccer, Lebanon Valley College
Madeleine Forry - Volleyball, The University of Scranton
Nola Gautieri - Lacrosse, Penn State University
Lily Giering - Field Hockey, Washington and Jefferson College
Gabby Hassler - Cross Country and Track & Field, Chestnut Hill College
Alyssa Himmelreich -Soccer, Ursinus College
Alex Holbrook - Cross Country and Track & Field, University of Pittsburgh
Hannah Hurleman - Swimming, Arizona State University
Taylor Mentzer - Soccer, The University of North Carolina Greensboro
Maya Metz - Lacrosse, Robert Morris University
Hailee Oswald - Acrobatics and Tumbling, Quinnipiac University
Heidi Patten - Soccer, Point Park University
Logan Reber - Volleyball, Lancaster Bible College
Aiyana Rivera - Track & Field, LaSalle University
Cody Schabener - Cross Country and Track & Field, Kutztown University
Helene Shevick - Cross Country and Track & Field, Shippensburg University
Rachael Smith - Cross Country and Track & Field, Houghton College
Haley Speicher - Softball, Bucknell University
J.R. Strauss - Football, Villanova University
Carolina Wegman - Track & Field, Lebanon Valley College
Ty Yocum - Football, Merrimack College