Exeter National Signing Day ceremony, 2022

EXETER, Pa. - National Signing Day across the country, and for one Berks County school, 22 student-athletes signed their letters of intent. 

Exeter held their annual ceremony to celebrate those going on to continue their athletic careers. A wide variety of athletes from many different sports making their commitments official. 

Exeter List of Signees

Lauren Bowers - Soccer, Wilkes University

Harrison Davis - Soccer, Lebanon Valley College

Madeleine Forry - Volleyball, The University of Scranton

Nola Gautieri - Lacrosse, Penn State University

Lily Giering - Field Hockey, Washington and Jefferson College

Gabby Hassler - Cross Country and Track & Field, Chestnut Hill College

Alyssa Himmelreich -Soccer, Ursinus College

Alex Holbrook - Cross Country and Track & Field, University of Pittsburgh

Hannah Hurleman - Swimming, Arizona State University

Taylor Mentzer - Soccer, The University of North Carolina Greensboro

Maya Metz - Lacrosse, Robert Morris University

Hailee Oswald - Acrobatics and Tumbling, Quinnipiac University

Heidi Patten - Soccer, Point Park University

Logan Reber - Volleyball, Lancaster Bible College

Aiyana Rivera - Track & Field, LaSalle University

Cody Schabener - Cross Country and Track & Field, Kutztown University

Helene Shevick - Cross Country and Track & Field, Shippensburg University

Rachael Smith - Cross Country and Track & Field, Houghton College

Haley Speicher - Softball, Bucknell University

J.R. Strauss - Football, Villanova University

Carolina Wegman - Track & Field, Lebanon Valley College

Ty Yocum - Football, Merrimack College