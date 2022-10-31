Garnering more than 70-percent of the votes, there was no doubt in the minds of the Triple Hot Play of the Week fans this week.
In a battle between unbeaten teams, Eagles junior Nathan Pashley came up with an interception in the end zone in the final minute of a 21-17 victory over Manheim Central. With the win, Exeter secured the second seed in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs and earned a first round bye.
