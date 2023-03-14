A pair of Berks County teams in the PIAA-5A tournament second round hittin the hardwood on Tuesday night. Exeter keeps its historic season moving forward into the quarterfinals, while Muhlenberg suffers defeat.
The Eagles handling business and looking the part of a champion, knocking off Mechanicsburg, 66-49.
A close, back and forth contest in the first half would see the Eagles pull ahead and never look back in the second half. They held just a one point lead at the break. Peters Township awaits on Friday night at a time and place to be determined.
The Muhls not so fortunate in their second round matchup, falling to a perennial power out of Philadelphia, Imhotep Charter, 68-32.
Trailing by just five at the end of the first quarter, the Muhls fell far behind in the second. Imhotep would turn it on in the second quarter, leading by 20 at the half - they went on a 22-3 run.