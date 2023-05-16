READING, Pa. - The Berks County boys volleyball title was on the line Tuesday night. Exeter spoiling the defending champs, Governor Mifflin's repeat attempt with a, 3-2 win.
First set belonged to the Eagles, the second would go the way of the defending champs. Aidan Young helping the Mustangs tie things up with a kill for the, 25-20 win. The Mustangs would grab a, 2-1 lead putting the Eagles on the brink following a, 25-22 win in the third set.
On the brink, the Eagles would knot things up at two sets apiece. Gaige Gabriel with a big time spike to help his squad keep the match alive with a, 25-22 win. Final set, the Eagles would get a big time block followed by another Gabriel kill to capture the county title.