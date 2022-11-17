READING, Pa. - Exeter takes aim at another District III-5A title game appearance, standing in their way, North York.
The Eagles have put together an undefeated season to reach the semifinal game. For the core of this group, it'll be the last time they take to their home field. Taking care of the home turf, something this group takes pride in.
Across the field, the Polar Bears are the cinderella story of the 5A bracket, making it to the semifinals as the 11-seed.
The Eagles not looking past their opponent, as they know anything can happen at this stage of the game.