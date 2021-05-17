Exeter defeated Conestoga Valley as Governor Mifflin fell short to Penn Manor on Monday evening in the first round of the District 3 boy's lacrosse tournament.
The Eagles earned a 12-11 overtime win while the Mustangs lost 13-10.
Ty Yonas recorded eight goals to help lead the Eagles to the district playoff win. Exeter advanced to face Hempfield in the next round. That game is set for Wednesday.
Mifflin led 9-6 late in the third quarter, but Penn Manor rallied in the final quarter to earn the postseason win. The Mustangs finished the 2021 season with a 12-6 record.
In 2A lacrosse games, Conrad Weiser defeated Northern 7-4 as York Catholic bested Berks Catholic 13-10.