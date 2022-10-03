Exeter, the No. 2 team in the Big Ticket Big School rankings, earned some additional recognition this week as the fan voting chose a play in their 47-7 home win over Warwick on Friday.
Quarterback Mason Rotelli showed off some nifty moves that caused about half of the Warriors defenders to miss tackles as he weaved his way to a 77-yard touchdown run.
The voting could not have been any closer as Rotelli's run edged Jack Harrison's 41-yard diving touchdown catch for Parkland by a single vote.
Don't forget to watch The Big Ticket every Friday night during the regular season for all of the scholastic football highlights and vote for the Triple Hot Play of the Week on the Big Ticket Facebook page.