SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Exeter and Governor Mifflin clashing on the softball field Thursday afternoon. The Eagles getting the better of their rivals in this one, 5-3.
The Mustangs grabbed an early lead before the Eagles bats woke up late in the game to come from behind for the win. Sophia Schmel a part of the early success for the Mustangs with a two-run double in the third inning.
Following inning, Taylor Knaub rips a solo shot over the wall for the Eagles to get the comeback started.
Exeter improves to 5-1 and sits atop the standings in Berks I, Governor Mifflin close behind in second at 3-1.