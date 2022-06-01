READING, Pa. - Thursday is championship day for several Berks County schools. Exeter one of those schools vying for a title on the softball field.
The District III-5A title game is an all-Berks affair, with Twin Valley awaiting the Eagles. The Eagles and Raiders splitting their prior two meetings, the most recent in the BCIAA semifinals going the way of the Eagles.
Thursday night, the Eagles can add a second gold to their trophy case. Hard work in the offseason, and plenty of build up over the years leading to this moment for the Eagles.