READING, Pa. - Exeter faces a tall task in their PIAA-5A opener, hitting the road to take on the District I champs, Chester.
The Clippers are a team that'll ramp up the pressure on their opponents, and the Eagles have been preparing for it since the matchup was announced. Playing against the likes of Reading during the regular season, facing a perennial power is nothing new for the Eagles.
This is a group that has saved their best for last, playing their best basketball during the second half of the season. Now, they'll look to pull off quite the upset against Chester.