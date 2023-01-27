READING, Pa. - The Exeter boys basketball team faces a key game and big test on Friday night, Wilson West Lawn. The Eagles have been on a hot streak entering this one, winners in five out of their last six.
Each team entering this one sitting in second place, the Eagles second in Berks II, the Bulldogs second in Berks I.
The Eagles feeling good about where their game is at currently, but they know there is still work to be done and improvements to make. That all starts with their game against the Bulldogs.