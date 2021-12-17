READING, Pa. - The Exeter boys basketball team hits the road for an unbeaten showdown at the Geigle on Friday night. The Eagles, 3-0 take on the reigning state champs, Reading who sits at 2-0.
A formidable foe for the 6A champs, the Eagles feature a complete squad, with size on the inside and shooters on the outside.
Not only are the Eagles a complete team physically, they have the mentality of winners. They know what an early season matchup like this can do for the team moving forward.
The Red Knights play with an up-tempo style, adding an extra level of conditioning, and another gear the Eagles will need to find to come away with a big win.