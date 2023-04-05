READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg's three game win streak was snapped on Wednesday afternoon by Exeter. The Eagles with a resounding, 18-1 win on the road to hand the Muhls their first league loss.
Early in this one the Eagles would take control, Hailey Schwenk would mash an inside the park home run to right center to help push the lead further, 7-0 in the second.
Two innings later, the Eagles doing more damage at the plate. Morgan Herb would lace a two-run triple. Shortly after, Alaina Zatorski getting in on the action with an RBI line drive making it, 11-0.
Exeter rolls in their Berks I opener improving to, 4-3 overall while Muhlenberg suffers its first loss of the season, 3-1.