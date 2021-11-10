EXETER, Pa. - Exeter took care of business in their opening round game against South Western in the District III-5A playoffs.
The Eagles now get ready for their next challenge, the second seed, Manheim Central. The Barons quarterback poses quite a threat, but it's nothing that Exeter hasn't seen this season.
Throughout the BCIAA, the Eagles have seen high powered offenses and talented quarterbacks.
When you get to this stage of the playoffs, the Eagles know this will take a total team effort to 'survive and advance'.