MILLERSVILLE, Pa. - Berks County softball champion Exeter had their hands full with 11-seed Twin Valley but walked off with a 4-3 win on Friday in the District 3 Class 5A title game at Millersville University.
The Eagles took a 3-1 lead into the top of the seventh inning after Taylor Mentzer had broken a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the fifth. The Raiders answered with back-to-back two-out, run-scoring hits by Casey Levan and Natali Foster to tie things up.
Exeter freshman delivered a double in the double in the bottom of the frame and pinch-runner Alexis Turner scores the winning run on a bunt by Taylor Hill.
Both teams move on to the PIAA playoffs on Monday where Exeter will host Upper Perkiomen and Twin Valley welcomes Penn-Trafford.