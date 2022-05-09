READING, Pa. - With the regular season winding down, Governor Mifflin was hoping to close the gap on Berks I division leading Exeter. The Eagles, however, were intent on not letting that happen as they led wire-to-wire in a 9-1 victory.
Morgan Herb got the win in the circle for Exeter with a three-hitter and striking out 10. She helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs at the plate.
Sophia Schmehl homered for the only run for the Mustangs. Governor Mifflin (12-7, 8-4) is scheduled to host Hamburg on Friday in their regular season finale. Exeter (14-2, 10-1) closes out the slate at Daniel Boone on Tuesday.