READING, Pa. - Exeter boys and girl's basketball taking to their home court on Tuesday night. The Eagles and Manheim Township splitting the doubleheader at Exeter.
In the boys game, the Eagles improved to 3-0 with a 59-46 win over Manheim.
The Eagles held a lead at the end of each quarter, keeping Manheim at arms length most of the way. Offensively they were led by Colin Payne with 15 points, Teddy Snyder tied for second on the team with 12 points, Kevin Saenz also finished with 12 in the win.
On the girls side, the lady Eagles not as fortunate falling to Manheim, 51-26. Offensively Exeter struggled to keep pace most of the night.
Sydney Romulus led all Eagles scorers with 11 points in the effort. They found themselves in a double digit hole heading into the second half, trailing 31-12 at the break. Manheim was paced by Ava Byrne, who led all scorers with 14 points.