READING, Pa. - Boys volleyball action starting to heat up with league action. Two of the top teams in the county clashing on Tuesday night, Exeter and Governor Mifflin.
The Eagles knocking off the reigning county champs in three straight sets.
First set was a wild one, the Mustangs held a 20-15 advantage looking to grab the, 1-0 lead but the Eagles would come storming back. From that point on, they would best the Mustangs, 14-12 for the, 29-27 opening win.
Skipping ahead after another win in the second set, the Eagles would edge the Mustangs again in the third to clinch the match.